Woman who ran over 2 toddlers in a wagon pleads guilty

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — A western New York woman who admitted to being distracted by her phone when she drove over two toddlers in a wagon pleaded guilty to eight charges on Tuesday.

Letoya Palmo, 29, of Gates, a Rochester suburb, accepted a plea deal that calls for 2 1/2 years in prison. She pleaded guilty to assault, reckless endangerment and other charges for running over two toddlers in a wagon pulled by a father last July.

The 2-year-old girl and 10-month-old boy suffered serious injuries but survived. The wagon was dragged about 50 feet beneath Palmo's car.

Palmo initially told police she had been distracted by her two unrestrained sons acting up in her back seat. But she later admitted she was on her phone and taking a photo of a “for rent” sign when she lost control of her vehicle. Police said the car had bad brakes and was “not mechanically safe.”

Palmo pleaded guilty to all charges in her indictment a week before her trial was scheduled to begin. She'll be sentenced in April.