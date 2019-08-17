Woman seriously injured by carjacked vehicle fleeing police

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — A woman suffered life-threatening injuries when her vehicle was hit by a pickup truck fleeing from a shoplifting in a carjacked vehicle.

Tempe police say officers chased the truck after a shoplifting at a Walmart on Friday. An officer saw one occupant try unsuccessfully to push another out of the moving vehicle. Officers backed off when the driving was erratic.

A short time later, Scottsdale police say the driver ran a red light, slammed into a vehicle crossing the intersection and hit three other vehicles before coming to a stop. Two occupants ran and were quickly caught by police.