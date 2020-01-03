Woman sentenced for drug sales, murder-for-hire dismissed

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — A western Montana woman who was initially indicted on a murder-for-hire charge was sentenced Wednesday to just over three years in federal prison for drug distribution, U.S. Attorney Kurt Alme said.

Judith Johanna Cossette, 67, of Kalispell was indicted in April on allegations she promised payment to someone to kill another person in March 2019. No other details about those allegations appear in court records.

Cossette pleaded guilty in September to selling 19 oxycodone pills to an undercover agent, also in March, with guarantees she could provide a steady supply of the opioid pain medication for six months, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors agreed to drop the murder-for-hire charge as part of the plea agreement.

Cossette was sentenced Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Donald Molloy in Missoula and was taken into custody. She faces three years of supervised release after she serves her prison sentence.