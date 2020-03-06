Woman's dead body found in mobile home after fire put out

PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Fire Department says the body of a dead woman was found in the remains of a mobile home that caught fire.

The Fire Department initially said early Friday morning that occupants of the mobile home got out before firefighters arrived and that the occupants weren't injured.

The department later said crews found the woman's body after putting out the fire.

The woman's identity wasn't released.

Her death will be investigated by Phoenix police as the Fire Department investigates the cause of the fire.