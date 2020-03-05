Woman pleads guilty to selling drugs in fatal overdose

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida woman has pleaded guilty to selling mixture of heroin and fentanyl that led to another person's fatal overdose.

Heidi Kalous, 39, pleaded guilty Wednesday to conspiring and distributing a controlled substance resulting in death, according to court records. She faces a possible life sentence.

Kalous was working with others to sell the drugs around Pinellas County last June, according to her plea agreement. She sold two bags of the opioid mixture to a man. He then injected himself with the substance and died. A medical autopsy revealed the cause of death to be an accidental overdose by fentanyl toxicity.

After the man's death, Kalous continued to distribute narcotics, including crack cocaine, fentanyl, acetylfentanyl and heroin, out of a Dunedin motel, investigators said.