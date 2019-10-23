Woman gets 5 years in prison for credit card scheme

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — A woman accused of running a credit card scheme while managing two eye clinics in Sioux City has been imprisoned.

The Sioux City Journal reports that 36-year-old Amy Inniss-Reyes was sentenced Tuesday to five years in prison. She'd pleaded guilty to theft. She was ordered to pay nearly $3,400 in restitution to Exact Eye Care.

A criminal complaint says Inniss-Reyes was managing two Exact Eye Care branches between April 19 and May 30 when she used three of her credit cards to obtain fraudulent refunds. The complaint says she also told investigators that she made copies of 20 patients' personal records, intending to use them to obtain loans. The copies were recovered from her home.

