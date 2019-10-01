Woman gets 25 years for trying to kill mother

CHARLES CITY, Iowa (AP) — A northern Iowa woman has been given to 25 years in prison for injecting her mother with insulin in order to kill her.

Floyd County District Court records say 45-year-old Jennifer Bean was sentenced Monday in Charles City. She was convicted Aug. 19 of attempted murder.

A court document says Bean injected her mother on Nov. 6 last year in Charles City. The document says the insulin caused the woman to have low blood sugar. That could have resulted in the woman's death if she were not treated.

The document also says Bean struck and pushed her mother and took away a phone when her mother tried to call 911 for help.