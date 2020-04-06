https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/news/crime/article/Woman-found-fatally-shot-inside-parking-garage-in-15181665.php
Woman found fatally shot inside parking garage in Phoenix
PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police are investigating after a woman was found shot to death inside a parking garage.
Sgt. Maggie Cox says officers were called to a central Phoenix apartment complex around 5:40 a.m. Monday near 16th Street and Northern Avenue. They discovered the woman inside a car with a gunshot wound.
Firefighters responded to the scene but pronounced her dead.
Authorities are still working on confirming the identity of the 57-year-old victim and what led to the shooting.
No suspects have been identified.
View Comments