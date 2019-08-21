Woman flees after crash, 6-year-old stepson left behind

NASHUA, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire woman accused of leaving her 6-year-old stepson behind in a car crash after she fled from police said she thought there was a warrant out for her arrest.

Police in Nashua said an officer saw 32-year-old Tracey Pelletier using her cellphone while driving Tuesday. The officer tried to stop her, but the car accelerated.

Shortly afterward, the car crashed into a porch and fence. Police said Pelletier ran and was later taken into custody. Her stepson in the back seat was taken to a hospital for minor injuries.

Pelletier pleaded not guilty Wednesday to a number of misdemeanors and violations, among them disobeying an officer; conduct after an accident; endangering the welfare of a child; and using a cellphone while driving.

Court records show a probation violation report was filed for Pelletier in an unrelated case.