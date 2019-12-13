Woman convicted in fatal bus crash now facing federal counts

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Guatemalan woman who was deported after she was convicted in a 2008 school bus crash that killed four children in southwestern Minnesota is now facing federal charges alleging she re-entered the United States illegally, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced Friday.

Olga Marina Franco del Cid, 35, was arrested last month by federal immigration officers after they received a tip that she returned to the U.S. and was back in Minnesota. She was indicted Thursday on counts of illegal re-entry after removal, identification document fraud and false representation of a Social Security number.

Franco del Cid was convicted of criminal vehicular homicide after crashing a minivan into a school bus near Cottonwood in 2008, killing four students. She served eight years of her sentence and was deported after being released from state prison.

Court records do not list an attorney to comment on Franco del Cid's behalf. She is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.