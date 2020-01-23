Woman charged with helping Alabama prison escapee

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — A woman is charged with assisting an Alabama inmate who was recaptured in the Tennessee Valley, authorities said.

Escapee Xavier Lamont Armstead, 26, was arrested in Florence on Wednesday, according to a statement from the Department of Corrections. Officers also arrested 23-year-old Kayla Jean Fryer, who officials said was with the prisoner when he was arrested.

Fryer is being charged with hindering the apprehension of an escaped inmate, the statement said. Court records were not immediately available to show whether she had an attorney.

Armstead, who is being charged with escape and other offenses, was serving 19 years for burglary convictions in Colbert County. The work release prisoner escaped by fleeing a job site in Tuscumbia, prison officials said.