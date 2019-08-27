Woman charged with kidnapping car dealer during test drive in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A judge set bond at $20,000 for a woman accused of kidnapping a car dealer during a test drive in Spokane.

KXLY-TV reports 32-year-old Kasandra Ayala was arrested on charges of kidnapping, taking a motor vehicle without permission and assault for the car chase on Saturday.

Ayala appeared in court Monday but it's unclear if she has an attorney.

Spokane police Sgt. Terry Preuninger said a Dave Smith Nissan employee called for help during the test drive after the woman refused to pull over or let him out.

Police followed Ayala in a low-speed chase that ended when a sergeant used his patrol car to strike and stop the other ride.

Ayala and an officer both suffered minor injuries and were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

