Woman charged in the fatal stabbing of ex-boyfriend's friend

MIDDLETOWN, N.Y. (AP) — An upstate New York woman accused of fatally stabbing a friend of her ex-boyfriend has been arrested and charged, police said.

Chelsea Johnson, 19, was charged Wednesday with second-degree murder in connection with the killing of 17-year-old Roy Boyd, of Middletown, local police said.

A conversation Tuesday evening between Johnson and 19-year-old Middletown resident Brandon Royer escalated in front of Johnson's home in the community northwest of New York City after a phone conversation between the two earlier that day, Middletown police said.

Johnson pulled out a knife and stabbed Boyd, who had gone with Royer to confront Johnson at her home, according to Lt. Jeffry Thoelen, bureau commander of operations.

Boyd left the scene on foot and was found by officers “lying gravely injured” on the sidewalk, Thoelen said. Boyd was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Royer and Johnson continued to fight, and Royer threw an object through a side window of Johnson's home, police said.

Royer was arraigned Wednesday on a misdemeanor criminal mischief charge.

Johnson is being held without bail and a grand jury is expected to hear testimony Friday.

A message was left Thursday morning with Johnson's lawyer seeking comment.