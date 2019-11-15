Woman charged in dog’s death must complete community service

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island woman who police say left her dog in a hot car for several hours in August causing its death has been ordered to complete community service at an animal shelter.

The Newport Daily News reports that a misdemeanor animal cruelty charge against 41-year-old Emily Foley, of Portsmouth, was dismissed Thursday. Foley pleaded no contest to prohibited animal confinement.

Foley has been ordered to complete 15 hours of community service at the Potter League for Animals in Middletown.

She is also prohibited from obtaining new pets through next Aug. 5.

Foley and her children realized their 4-year-old golden retriever, Lenny, had been left in the car for about three hours after the family returned home from running errands on Aug. 5. They found Lenny unresponsive.