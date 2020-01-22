Woman admits to role in stepmother's death

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania woman who admitted to a role in the killing of her stepmother has been sentenced to up to 60 years in prison.

Tosha Daley, 29, pleaded guilty to third-degree murder and robbery in what authorities have called a murder-for-hire plot of her stepmother, Jamie Daley, PennLive.com reported on Tuesday.

Nicholas Shin, 24, told police Tosha Daley hired him to “whack her stepmom,” according to an affidavit. He said Tosha Daley drove him to Jamie Daley's Greene Township home and handed him a knife when he arrived.

Police said Jamie Daley was found near a neighbor's home covered in blood after Shinn stabbed and beat her to death on Dec. 8, 2017.

Tosha Daley denies that her stepmother's killing was planned. She told investigators that she and Shinn planned to rob the home and that she tried to call her stepmother to warn her, according to the affidavit.

Shin is serving a life sentence after pleading guilty to first-degree murder in October.