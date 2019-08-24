Woman accused of trying to throw teen off California bridge

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a 23-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder for allegedly trying to push a high school cross-country runner off a bridge in Southern California.

The Orange County Sheriff's Department says the boy's teammates were able to fight off the woman after she assaulted two of them Friday in Ladera Ranch.

Officials say during the assault the suspect grabbed one of the boys and attempted to throw him over the railing onto a roadway below.

Stephanie Redondo is being held on $500,000 bail. Authorities described her as a transient. It wasn't known Saturday if she has an attorney.

Nobody was seriously hurt in the incident.