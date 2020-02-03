Wife of missing man charged after remains found at home

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia woman has been charged with murder after authorities found a body buried in a shallow grave behind her home.

Sandra Leigh Dales, 55, was also charged Sunday with concealing the death of another person, news outlets reported. Officials had obtained a warrant to search the home in Augusta on Saturday.

Dales' husband, Edward Cruey, 55, has been missing since November, according to news outlets.

The body had been buried for some time, Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen said. The remains were taken to the state crime lab for an autopsy and identification, The Augusta Chronicle reported.

It's unclear whether Dales had an attorney who could comment on her behalf.