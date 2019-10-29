Wichita police arrest 3 teens after stolen car pursuit

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Wichita police say three teenagers — including two 13-year-old runaways — were arrested after a police pursuit of a stolen car.

Police spokesman Charley Davidson says officers on Monday tried to stop a Honda Accord that had been reported stolen Sunday.

KAKE-TV reports the 16-year-old driver didn't stop until the car hit a utility pole. Six teenagers aged between 13 and 16 ran from the car.

Davidson said officers located all the teens in the surrounding neighborhood.

The driver was booked into juvenile detention for auto theft and for fleeing. The two 13-year-old runaways face auto theft, burglary and theft charges. The others were released to their parents.

The burglary charges are in connection with a case at a Subway in Wichita on Oct. 20.

