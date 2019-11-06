Wichita man sentenced to year in jail for running over dog

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A 20-year-old Wichita man who intentionally ran over a dog several times has been sentenced to a year in jail.

Cole Ford Carter was sentenced Monday after earlier pleading guilty to cruelty to animals, criminal threat and a misdemeanor criminal carrying of a weapon.

The Wichita Eagle reports Carter killed 13-year-old Benji in December 2018 after the dog escaped through a fence while his owners were visiting Wichita.

Video showed Carter hit the dog, got out of his car and slammed Benji to the ground before stomping on him. Carter than ran over the dog several times. The motive for the attack is unclear.

An affidavit says Carter later threatened to hurt a neighbor who reported him to police.

Benji was a mix Bichon-Frise and Maltese and weighed about 15 pounds.

___

Information from: The Wichita (Kan.) Eagle, http://www.kansas.com