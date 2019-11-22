Weapons recovered from Milwaukee encampment, man arrested

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A man has been arrested after sheriff’s deputies found an underground bunker and a stash of weapons in a secluded, wooded area along a river in Milwaukee.

WTMJ-TV video shows debris over a large area in the woods and a bunker with a cloth partially covering the opening. The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office says guns and ammunition were recovered from the site along the Milwaukee River. A WTMJ-TV reporter also saw a bow and arrows removed from the location.

The man was arrested after law enforcement officers responded to a report of shots fired Wednesday.

Milwaukee Area Technical College owns the land. MATC officials say students do not use the land and there was no threat to the campus community. The Milwaukee County sheriff plans a news conference Friday morning.

___

Information from: WTMJ-TV, http://www.todaystmj4.com