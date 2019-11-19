Washington state man accused of killing dad appears in court

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — A Washington state man accused of fatally shooting his father has made a preliminary court appearance.

The Yakima Herald-Republic reported that the 20-year-old man appeared in Yakima County Superior Court on Monday.

Authorities say the father called 911 Saturday and reported he was shot by his son outside Toppenish on the Yakama reservation.

Yakima County sheriff’s deputies say nine spent shells were found in a gravel driveway and tire marks indicated that a vehicle had sped away.

Yakama Tribal Police say they found the father dead in his vehicle in a dirt field.

Tribal police say they found the son and handed him over to deputies.

