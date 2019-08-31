Washington police to charge teens for water tower swim

SNOHOMISH, Wash. (AP) — Washington authorities say they have identified a group of teenagers suspected of swimming in a water tower after video surfaced.

The Snohomish Police Department says the suspects hopped a fence, cut through two locks, scaled the 80-foot (24-meter) tower and jumped inside Snohomish's water reservoirs.

Authorities say a YouTube video shows at least one suspect jumping in the water, and charges are expected to be filed against the group.

City officials say authorities informed them of a potential security breach Thursday at the North Zone Water Reservoir about 35 miles (56 kilometers) north of Seattle.

Officials say water quality tests have been conducted and the water is considered safe to drink.

City officials say they expect to reopen the tower in a few days.