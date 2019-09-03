Washington man sues state for 9-year sex predator detention

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A man is suing for what he says was wrongful confinement for nine years in Washington state's facility for sexually violent predators.

The News Tribune reported Monday that Jesse McReynolds was held at the Special Commitment Center on McNeil Island from 2008 until 2017.

McReynolds maintained his innocence but pleaded guilty to second-degree attempted kidnapping because he believed he could be released with credit for time served.

McReynolds is suing the state and individuals for holding him without a civil commitment trial, saying the detention violated his civil rights.

McReynolds was arrested for the October 2006 attempted kidnapping of an 11-year-old girl in Yakima.

In 2017 when McReynolds was 34, a judge ruled the state could not prove he committed or was likely to commit a sexually violent act.

