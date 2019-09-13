Washington authorities investigate body found in Liberty Bay

POULSBO, Wash. (AP) — Washington authorities have announced a body was discovered in Liberty Bay.

The Kitsap Sun reported Wednesday that the Poulsbo Police Department has started an investigation after the body was found near the Port of Poulsbo marina northwest of Seattle.

Authorities say the body has not been identified, and it is unknown if it is a missing Everett man police searched for last week in the area.

Police say officers responded to a possible report of an intoxicated person rowing a boat out in the bay Sept. 3.

Authorities say the boat belonged to 40-year-old Daniel Yates and was found on shore without him.

Authorities say emergency responders searched for Yates, but were unable to find him.

___

Information from: Kitsap Sun, http://www.kitsapsun.com/