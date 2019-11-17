Washington State Patrol probes vandalism at state Capitol

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington State Patrol is investigating vandalism at the state Capitol.

KOMO-TV reported Sunday that a large light fixture was ripped off one of the buildings and shattered.

A knife was also found lodged in the door of the building where the Washington Supreme Court convenes.

Detectives are reviewing surveillance footage in the case.

