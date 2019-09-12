Warrants: Ex-deputy arrested, shoved student's head into car

BLENHEIM, S.C. (AP) — A deputy in South Carolina has been arrested and is no longer working after authorities said he threw a middle school student into a patrol car and hitting his head.

Arrests warrants from the State Law Enforcement Division said 30-year-old Marlboro County deputy James Legette was videotaped assaulting the student at Blenheim Middle School on Aug. 30.

The warrants say the student wasn't resisting the officer and Legette lied on a police report about the incident.

The warrants didn't say what led to the encounter between the student and Legette or give any other information about the juvenile. A statement from the agency called Legette a former deputy.

Legette is charged with misdemeanor second-degree assault and battery and misconduct in office. It wasn't known if he had a lawyer.