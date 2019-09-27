W.Va. woman charged in multi-million dollar contractor scam

BECKLEY, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia woman has been charged with pretending to be a government contractor and defrauding investors out of millions of dollars.

U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart announced Thursday that 38-year-old Natalie P. Cochran has been charged with money laundering, identity theft and multiple counts of fraud.

He says Cochran obtained more than $2.5 million in a scheme where she tricked investors into thinking she owned two successful businesses with government contracts. She used some of the money to buy a 1965 Shelby Cobra and multiple properties.

Stuart also says Cochran posed as government and banking workers to send emails to her investors so she could continue her scams.

Cochran is facing 30 years in prison. It's unclear if she has hired a lawyer.