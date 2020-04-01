Video of Louisville police shooting shows gun near suspect

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville Police have release officer body camera video in the fatal shooting of a suspect who was downtown near the city's hospital center.

The man who was fatally shot was identified as 44-year-old Jessie Stringfield, who had an outstanding bench warrant, according to media reports. Video released by the department showed a gun near Stringfield after he fell to the ground from being shot by an officer around noon on Monday.

Security staff at a nearby housing complex had reported to police that they had been having trouble with a man who had been threatening residents, saying he had a gun and using racial epithets.

The officer, Michael Johnson, has been placed on administrative leave while the shooting is investigated.

Louisville Police said Stringfield tried to pull a gun on Johnson and another officer as they struggled. That's when Johnson fired at Stringfield. Police said officers recovered a handgun that was in Stringfield's possession.