Victim sues ex-federal wildlife official over sexual assault

BEND, Ore. (AP) — A federal employee who was sexually assaulted by her boss during a conference in Sunriver is suing him for $843,000.

The Bulletin reports the woman, a public affairs officer with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, filed suit against Eric Rickerson Tuesday in Deschutes County Circuit Court.

She’s seeking compensation from the former federal administrator for sexual battery, civil harassment and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Rickerson pleaded guilty Oct. 29 to third-degree sex assault, harassment, coercion, intimidation and private indecency. He is serving a 30-day jail term.

In July 2018 Rickerson attended a conference with the victim and other agency members. Authorities say he got drunk and followed the victim to the condo where they were staying. Prosecutors say he exposed himself and touched her inappropriately.

Rickerson was the U.S. Department of Fish and Wildlife Service's state supervisor for Washington.

___

Information from: The Bulletin, http://www.bendbulletin.com