Vermont police probe suspicious death of delivery driver

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. (AP) — Vermont State Police are investigating the suspicious death of a delivery driver in Rockingham.

Police say the body of 44-year-old Roberto Fonseca-Rivera of Boston was found in his company vehicle in Rockingham Friday evening. Police say he appears to have died of gunshot wounds. An autopsy is scheduled for Sunday.

He worked for Katsiroubas Produce of Hyde Park, Massachusetts, and his last known location was at about noon on Friday, leaving Rutland and heading south on Vermont Route 103.

Police believe the shooting happened between 1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Friday near where his body was found on Route 103.

Anyone who saw the truck on Friday afternoon is asked to call the Vermont State Police barracks in Westminster.