Vermont diocese to release priest sex abuse report

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Vermont's Roman Catholic Church is expected to release a report into allegations of sexual abuse against priests in the state.

Bishop Christopher Coyne, of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Burlington, is expected to talk about the findings with reporters at the diocese's headquarters in South Burlington Thursday after the report has been released.

The diocese says the report will include the names of diocesan clergy who, since 1950, have had a credible and substantiated allegation of sexual abuse of a minor made against them.

Coyne commissioned the report after the Vermont attorney general's office launched an investigation of allegations of abuse at the now-shuttered St. Joseph's Orphanage in Burlington and amid mounting pressure on the church to respond to abuse claims.

The diocese's report was completed by an independent committee.