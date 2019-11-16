Vegas police: 4 kids in house during couple’s murder-suicide

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police say four children ages 3-9 were in a home when a man fatally shot a woman and then himself.

Lt. Ray Spencer said the shooting occurred Friday night after a domestic argument between the man and woman who Spencer said were in a relationship of some kind and who apparently lived at the home.

Spencer said police didn’t immediately know the relationships between the adults and the children but said the children were “physically fine” and being reunited with “other biological parents.”

He said a fifth child had gone to a store with a grandmother who called 911 and returned to the home after she called the house and was told by one of the children that the two adults had been shot.

No identities were released.