Utah man accused of temple burglary to take competency test

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — A Utah man who authorities say vandalized a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple will receive a competency evaluation before his case moves forward, a defense attorney said.

Defense attorney Mike McGinnis said he and his 34-year-old client Peter Ambrose of Smithfield, Utah, were not prepared to move forward with the hearing and requested an evaluation, The Herald Journal reported Monday.

It is unclear when the evaluation is scheduled.

Ambrose is charged with aggravated burglary and is accused of breaking-in and vandalizing a church temple in Logan causing about $5,000 in damages including broken glass, a discharged fire extinguisher and an ax in a wall, prosecutors said.

Ambrose told officers he was upset he could not see his children during the Christmas holiday, and that no church women wanted to date him, authorities said.

Officers initially could not find a suspect but said officers later found Ambrose in a locked room at the church, authorities said.

Ambrose asked Judge Thomas Willmore on Monday for work release so he could work to make payments toward the damages, but Ambrose could not yet be released without a sentence, officials said.

Ambrose was initially charged with multiple felonies including burglary and criminal mischief.