https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/news/crime/article/Two-dead-in-North-Carolina-shooting-14989893.php
Two dead in North Carolina shooting
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina say two men are dead after a shooting at a home in Durham.
Media outlets report that police were called to the home shortly after 5 a.m. Monday and found a man in driveway suffering from fatal gunshot wounds.
Police then learned there was another man inside the home.
After a standoff, police entered the home and found the second man dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot.
View Comments