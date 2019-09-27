Trial of ex-athlete accused of multiple rapes goes to jury

FILE - This 2018 file photo provided by the Delaware State Police shows Clay Conaway, a former University of Delaware baseball player charged with raping multiple women. A woman who says she was raped by an ex-University of Delaware baseball player accused of multiple sexual assaults testified Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, that she was surprised and afraid when Conaway went from consensual kissing to physical force and violence. She is one of six women whom 23-year-old Conaway is accused of sexually assaulting between 2013 and 2018. (Delaware State Police via AP, File) less FILE - This 2018 file photo provided by the Delaware State Police shows Clay Conaway, a former University of Delaware baseball player charged with raping multiple women. A woman who says she was raped by an ... more Photo: AP Photo: AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Trial of ex-athlete accused of multiple rapes goes to jury 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

GEORGETOWN, Del. (AP) — Jury deliberations are under way in the rape trial of an ex-university of Delaware baseball player accused of multiple sexual assaults.

Jurors began deliberating the fate of 23-year-old Clay Conaway on Friday after 10 days of testimony and arguments.

A 21-year-old woman says Conaway raped her after she drove to his house in June 2018. The encounter happened three weeks after the two connected on the online meeting site Bumble, and he sent her a nude picture of himself.

She is among six women whom Conaway is accused of sexually assaulting between 2013 and 2018.

Prosecutors say the woman objected when consensual cuddling escalated to Conway forcing himself on her.

Defense attorneys have targeted the woman's conflicting accounts and memory lapses and say she may have regretted being physically intimate.