Trial moved to 2020 for man charged in professor's killing

GOSHEN, Ind. (AP) — The murder trial of a man charged in a 2011 home invasion that left a Goshen College biology professor dead has been moved to next year.

Twenty-four-year-old Winston Corbett was set to stand trial Aug. 26 on murder and attempted murder charges, but an Elkhart County judge on Thursday rescheduled the trial to Jan. 6, 2020.

The Elkhart Truth reports that Corbett was arrested last year in the October 2011 home invasion attack that killed Goshen College biology professor James Miller and injured his wife, Linda.

Prosecutors say James Miller died after coming to his wife's aid inside their Goshen home.

Corbett's attorney is seeking to suppress evidence in the case, arguing that a warrant used to take a DNA sample from Corbett was issued based on wrongfully obtained evidence.

