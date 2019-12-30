Topeka bank robber stole employee's vehicle, fled

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a weekend bank heist in Topeka in which the suspect fled in a vehicle belonging to a bank employee.

Topeka police Lt. John Trimble says the robber entered the Intrust Bank branch around 11:30 a.m. Saturday armed with a handgun and left with an undisclosed amount of money. The stolen vehicle in which he fled was found unoccupied about three hours later. No one was hurt in the heist.

Police have not arrested a suspect.