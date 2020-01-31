Top Iowa public safety official resigns after lengthy leave

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A top Iowa law enforcement official resigned this week after an unexplained 3 1/2-month paid leave that coincided with a state human resources investigation.

Terry Cowman, who was the assistant director of the Division of Criminal Investigation, left the state's employment on Monday, Department of Public Safety lawyer Catherine Lucas told The Associated Press.

Cowman, 48, had been with the department for 25 years. He oversaw the collection and exchange of criminal intelligence information between local and state agencies and directed the state fusion center, which was created after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks to coordinate homeland security efforts. In addition, he played a role in the state’s efforts to combat human trafficking and previously oversaw the state’s Sex Offender Registry for several years.

Cowman and another official, DCI special agent in charge C.J. Noelck, were removed from duty and put under investigation shortly after an annual conference in early October for the Iowa Law Enforcement Intelligence Network.

Lucas claimed that Cowman, 48, resigned voluntarily and not because he otherwise would have been fired. That means the department is not legally required to release any information about the “documented reasons and rationale” for the end of his employment. She previously said the investigation was not criminal in nature and that the agency therefore did not have to release a summary of any report that sparked it.

Cowman did not reply to phone and email messages seeking comment. The department refused to release any resignation letter he submitted.

State officials have declined for months to explain the reason for the investigation of Cowman and Noelck, who returned to work in December.

Noelck confirmed in October that the Iowa Department of Administrative Services was investigating a personnel matter and that he had been directed not to speak about it. The administrative services department is the state's human resources agency and conducts personnel investigations.

DAS Director Jim Kurtenbach confirmed the existence of the investigation in December but refused to release any information about it or the reason his department allowed the extended paid leaves for Cowman and Noelck.

The investigation was launched shortly after the annual Iowa Law Enforcement Intelligence Network conference, where hundreds of officers from local, state and federal agencies gathered at a hotel in suburban Des Moines for days of training. Noelck was a subordinate of Cowman in charge of coordinating the network, which promotes cooperation and information sharing among police forces.

Cowman had an annual salary of $125,000 and would have earned more than $36,000 while on leave for roughly 3 ½ months. Noelck, who earns $111,000 annually, would have received about $20,000 in pay during his two-month leave.

The Department of Administrative Services director is required to approve all paid leaves that last beyond 21 days for executive branch employees. That department twice refused the AP's request for records related to its approvals of the leaves of Cowman and Noelck, without citing an exception to the Iowa Open Records Act as required. It also refused requests for basic information that the law requires to be public, including the dates that Cowman and Noelck worked for the state and the positions they have held.

The Department of Public Safety was forced to cancel Cowman’s participation in national conferences in Chicago and Washington, D.C., during the investigation, wasting $597 on flights and a registration that had already been booked, records obtained by the AP show.

“I apologize for any inconvenience this creates but Terry will not be available to attend the upcoming conference,” Kevin Winker, director of investigative operations for the Iowa Department of Public Safety, wrote to the International Association of Chiefs of Police on Oct. 21.

Winker, who was Cowman's boss, declined comment on Cowman's resignation.

