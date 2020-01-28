Threatening message found in apartment of shooter of 3 men

LISLE, Ill. (AP) — A cryptic and threatening message has been found on the wall of a condominium belonging to a woman who shot three men, one fatally, in a suburban Chicago cigar lounge, authorities said Monday.

Lisle police say the phrase ``I hate you ... hope you two die!” along with the names of two men was written on a wall of the Chicago condo belonging to Lisa McMullan, said Lisle Deputy Chief Ron Wilkie.

One of the men named was retired Illinois State Trooper Gregory Rieves. Investigators refuse to identify the second man.

Authorities say McMullan, 51, on Friday went to a Lisle cigar bar and fired six shots, killing Rieves and wounding another retired state trooper and an off-duty trooper. She then committed suicide. The wounded men, Lloyd Graham, 55, and off-duty Trooper Kaiton Bullock, 48, remain hospitalized in stable condition, according to state police.

Police say McMullan and the three men knew each other. Rieves, 55, and McMullan frequented the cigar bar at the same time. However, the extent of their relationship is under investigation. Rieves was a 22-year veteran who retired last year.