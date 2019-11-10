The Latest: Polls close in Spain in hotly contested election

MADRID (AP) — The Latest on Spain's election (all times local):

9:05 p.m.

Polls have closed in continental Spain in the country's national election, where left-wing and right-wing parties are fiercely competing to see who can form the next coalition government.

A survey by Spain's public broadcaster released as the polls closed says the ruling Socialists are en route to win the country's second election this year but will be even further from putting together a parliamentary majority.

The RTVE survey, which polled more than 13,000 voters between Oct. 25 and e Sunday's ballot, signaled that Spain may run into another political stalemate. In April, the Socialists won 123 seats in the parliament's lower house, 53 seats short of a majority.

Polls in the Canary Islands remain open for another hour.

___

7:10 p.m.

Local authorities of small town in northeastern Spain say that police have arrested a man who was carrying a pistol in a polling station in Sunday's national election.

Amposta Mayor Adam Tomas says that the 70-year-old man was carrying the weapon in a bag and was arrested when he refused to show it police officers inside the polling station in the town in the region of Catalonia.

It is illegal to carry weapons in a polling station in Spain.

Also, Spanish government official Isabel Goicoechea said that that two people died while trying to vote. Newspaper El País reported that one of them was an elderly woman who died after losing consciousness while on the way to vote, while an older man reportedly had a heart attack at a polling station in the northern Basque Country.

___

6:25 p.m.

Spain's Interior Ministry says turnout for Sunday's national election is 4 percentage points lower than the last ballot six months ago, when the Socialists won but fell short of a majority to form a new government.

As of 6 p.m., 56.86% of the country's 37 million eligible voters had cast their ballots, down from 60.74% at the same time in the April 28 election.

The lower turnout had been expected, since recent polls suggested up to 35% of voters could skip the country's fourth ballot since 2015 because they felt jaded by the political stalemate.

Lower temperatures across Spain on Sunday and heavy rain in some northern provinces could have also contributed to people staying at home.

Analysts say lower turnout has traditionally hurt the country's left-wing parties.

___

4:30 p.m.

Dozens of people have cheered and shouted "President! President!" as Santiago Abascal, leader of Spain's far-right Vox party, voted in Madrid.

Vox won 24 seats in the 350-seat national parliament in the last election in April, making it the first time in decades that a far-right party held seats in the chamber. It is also expected to make strong gains in Sunday's national vote.

Polls predict the party could jump from 5th place to become Spain's third-ranking party, after the ruling Socialists and the center-right Popular Party, the group from which Vox's founders stem.

Surrounded by supporters, Abascal, 43, said he did not have many expectations Sunday but hoped "the election serves to reinforce Spanish unity."

Vox favors a tough stance against secessionists in Spain's northeastern region of Catalonia, including illegalizing pro-independence parties. It also wants harsher regulations against immigration.

___

3 p.m.

Spain's Interior Ministry says turnout for Sunday's national election so far is 3.5 percentage points lower than the last ballot earlier this year.

The ministry said as of 2 p.m., 37.9 % of eligible voters had cast their ballots, down from 41.5% at the same time in the April 28 election.

Party leaders have urged voters to come out as polls suggest that up to 35% of Spain's 37-million strong electorate on Sunday could skip the country's fourth ballot in as many years.

Incumbent Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez's Socialist party won the most votes in the last election in April but was unable to get enough support to form a government. The party is tipped to win again, but without a majority.

___

11:50 a.m.

Spain's main political party leaders are calling on all citizens to vote Sunday as fears rose of a low turnout.

"Let nobody stay at home," said Albert Rivera, of the third-ranked center-right Citizens party.

The call for voters to go to the polls was repeated by incumbent Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, conservative Popular Party leader Pablo Casado, and far-left United We Can party leader Pablo Iglesias.

Opinion polls suggest up to 35 percent of the 37-million strong electorate could stay away from the polling booths.

Officials said postal voting was down 27 percent to just under 1 million.

___

11:00 a.m.

Spain's United We Can party leader Pablo Iglesias says he will leave behind all reproaches and offer a helping hand to the incumbent ruling Socialist party to form a stable leftist government.

Failure to reach agreement between the Socialists and United We Can, Spain's fourth largest party in parliament, following the last election in April was one of the main reasons for the calling of Sunday's vote, the fourth in as many years.

"We are going to offer a helping hand to the Socialist party. We think that combining the courage of United We Can and the experience of the Socialist party we can convert our country into a reference point for social policies," Iglesias said Sunday.

"We are going to leave behind the reproaches," he added.

___

10:10 a.m.

Spain's incumbent Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez is one of the first party leaders to cast his vote as the country goes to the polls for the fourth time in as many years.

The election was called by Sánchez who won the most votes in the last ballot in April but failed to whip up enough parliamentary support to form a government.

Sánchez voted shortly after 9.30 a.m. (0830 GMT) in Pozuelo de Alarcon close to Madrid.

"I think it's very important that we strengthen the democracy with our vote, encourage all citizens to vote and as of tomorrow we may have the stability to form a government and get Spain moving," Sánchez said.

Sánchez is tipped to win again but Spain may face another stalemate situation.

___

Spaniards were voting Sunday in the country's fourth election in as many years with Catalonia's secession drive and the predicted rise of a far-right party dominating the campaign.

The election was called by incumbent Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, who won the most votes in the last ballot in April but failed to whip up enough parliamentary support to form a government.

Sánchez is tipped to win again but Spain may face another stalemate situation and months more without a stable government.

The four main parties contending centered their campaigns chiefly on ways to deal with Catalonia's independence push and the feared surge of the far-right party Vox (Voice).

Abstentions loom, with polls suggesting up to 35 percent of the electorate could stay away from the polling booths, up from 28 percent in April.

Voting stations opened at 9 a.m. (0800 GMT) and are set to close at 8 p.m. (1900 GMT), with results expected within hours.

Spain, a country which returned to democracy after a near four-decade right wing dictatorship under late Gen. Francisco Franco, used to take pride in claiming no far-right group had seats in the national parliament, unlike the rest of Europe.

But that changed in the last election when Vox erupted onto the political scene by winning 24 seats on promises of taking a hard line on Catalonia and immigration.

The Socialists' April victory was nonetheless seen by many as something of a respite for Europe where right-wing parties had gained much ground in countries such as France, Hungary, Italy and Poland.

But many polls predict Vox, headed by Santiago Abascal, may do even better this time and capitalize on the pro-Spain nationalist sentiment stirred by the Catalan conflict and in response to the caretaker Socialist government's exhumation of Franco's remains last month from his gargantuan mausoleum so that he could no longer be exalted by supporters in a public place.

Vox has already joined forces with the other two right-of-center parties to take over many city and regional governments and no one doubts the three would readily band together to oust Sánchez.