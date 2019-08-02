The Latest: Lawyer says man indicted for murder isn't guilty

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Latest on the indictment of an Ohio man in four family slayings (all times local):

12:30 p.m.

The attorney for a man indicted on aggravated murder charges in the slayings of his wife, her parents and her aunt says he is "absolutely not guilty."

Thirty-seven-year-old Gurpreet Singh potentially faces the death penalty if convicted. He was booked into Butler County Jail early Friday morning after his return from Connecticut.

Attorney Charles H. Rittgers tells WLWT-TV in Cincinnati that police interrogated Singh for hours then released him. He was questioned after he called 911 the evening of April 28 to report finding the four "on the ground and bleeding" in a West Chester apartment where he also lived, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of Cincinnati.

Each of the four killed had at least two gunshot wounds in the head.

Singh will be arraigned Monday.

___

9:45 a.m.

A man has been indicted on four counts of aggravated murder in the slayings of his wife, her parents and her aunt in an apartment home in southwest Ohio.

Butler County Jail records show 37-year-old Gurpreet Singh was booked into the jail early Friday after his return from Connecticut. The grand jury indictments were made public nearly eight hours later.

Singh had been arrested July 2 in Branford, Connecticut.

He had called 911 on April 28 to say he found the four "on the ground and bleeding" in a West Chester apartment where he also lived, some 20 miles (32.3 kilometers) north of Cincinnati. Each of the four killed had at least two gunshot wounds in the head.

A message was left Friday for Singh's attorney, Charles H. Rittgers.