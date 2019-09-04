The Latest: Epstein filings name hundreds of third parties

FILE - This March 28, 2017, file photo, provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry shows Jeffrey Epstein.

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on a hearing on the unsealing of documents in the sex abuse case of the late financier Jeffrey Epstein (all times local):

11:25 a.m.

A federal judge says sealed court records contain the names of hundreds of third parties mentioned in a civil case involving sexual abuse claims against Jeffrey Epstein.

U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska said Wednesday the unnamed people will be notified and allowed to object to the release of the documents.

An appeals court ordered Preska to review hundreds of filings in the case, including more than two dozen depositions, and release them after considering privacy concerns.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals recently released more than 2,000 pages in the since-settled defamation lawsuit filed by one of Epstein's accusers.

That release came a day before he killed himself in a Manhattan jail.

An attorney for former Epstein's former girlfriend said the sealed records also contain hundreds of pages of investigative reports.

1:05 a.m.

A judge is expected to discuss plans for the unsealing of more court records in a civil case involving sexual abuse claims against the financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The hearing in Manhattan federal court Wednesday was scheduled after a federal appeals court in New York ordered U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska to release the records after considering the privacy interests of third parties.

An attorney for anonymous third party warned Tuesday the records could contain "life-changing" disclosures against people not directly involved in the case.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals already released more than 2,000 pages pertaining to a since-settled lawsuit filed by Epstein accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre.

That case was filed against a former girlfriend of Epstein who has been accused of recruiting young women for his sexual pleasure.