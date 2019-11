The Latest: Dolphins release Walton after battering arrest

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The Latest on the release of Miami Dolphins running back Mark Walton (all times local):

12:35 p.m.

The Miami Dolphins released troubled running back Mark Walton after police say he punched his pregnant girlfriend several times in the head.

Police in the Fort Lauderdale suburb of Davie said in a report that they went to a home at 4:15 a.m. Tuesday where the woman told officers Walton pushed her against the wall and punched her several times, leaving her with a swollen eye.

Police say the woman is five weeks pregnant with the couple’s child and she had told Walton about the pregnancy on Sunday. Walton was charged with aggravated battery of a pregnant person. His defense attorney declined comment.

Walton had been serving a four-game suspension stemming from three arrests last offseason. He was sentenced in August to six months’ probation after pleading no contest to a misdemeanor weapons charge.

11:50 a.m.

The Miami Dolphins have released troubled running back Mark Walton, saying he had been involved in an unspecified police matter.

Tuesday’s announcement came as the second-year player served a four-game suspension for violating NFL conduct and substance abuse policies.

The suspension stemmed from Walton being arrested three times last offseason in his hometown of Miami. He was sentenced in August to six months' probation after pleading no contest to a misdemeanor weapons charge.

Other charges, including marijuana possession and reckless driving, were dismissed.

Neither the Dolphins nor Walton’s representatives, First Round Management, immediately returned calls seeking comment.

Walton was selected by the Cincinnati Bengals in the fourth round of the 2017 draft after leaving the University of Miami. The Bengals waived him in April after his arrests. The Dolphins signed him in May.