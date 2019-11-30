The Latest: Charges in stabbing of ex-OSU QB Terrelle Pryor

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Latest on stabbing that injured NFL wide receiver Terrelle Pryor (all times local):

5:10 p.m.

Authorities say a woman has been charged with attempted homicide in a stabbing in Pittsburgh that critically injured ex-Ohio State quarterback Terrelle Pryor, who also faces a charge.

Pittsburgh police say the 30-year-old Pryor arrived at a hospital early Saturday following a dispute at an apartment.

Police and Allegheny County prosecutors said 24-year-old Shalaya Briston of Munhall was charged with attempted homicide and aggravated assault, while Pryor faces a charge of simple assault.

Police said they are believed to be “mutual combatants” and said there would be no further comment.

Gregory Diulus of Vantage Management Group, which represents Pryor, says he’s expected to recover. Diulus didn’t immediately respond to another call about the charges.

Court documents don’t list an attorney for Briston.

1:51 p.m.

An agent for Terrelle Pryor says the NFL wide receiver’s family has been told he is expected to make a full recovery after being stabbed.

Gregory Diulus of Vantage Management Group said Saturday that relatives are with Pryor at the hospital.

Allegheny County District Attorney spokesman Mike Manko confirmed Saturday that Pryor was the victim of a stabbing. Manko said he had no other information, including where and when the stabbing occurred.

Pryor, a former Ohio State quarterback, has played for teams including the Buffalo Bills, New York Jets, Washington Redskins and Cleveland Browns. He most recently signed with Jacksonville but was waived in September after a hamstring injury.