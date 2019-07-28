The Latest: 1 dead, 11 others shot at Brooklyn park

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on a shooting a Brooklyn park (all times local):

3:50 a.m.

New York City police say one man was killed in a late-night shooting at a Brooklyn park.

A police spokesman said early Sunday that a 38-year-old man who was dead on arrival at a local hospital was one of 12 people shot Saturday in the east Brooklyn neighborhood of Brownsville.

The condition of the other 11 people shot is not clear. No identities have been released.

Police have not released any information on possible suspects. No arrests have been made.

Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted that the shooting "shattered a peaceful neighborhood event." Brownsville's annual Old Timers Event was to feature several performances in the vicinity of the shooting Saturday night.

De Blasio vowed in his tweet to "get guns off our streets."

___

12:30 a.m.

A New York City police spokesman has confirmed that multiple people were shot near a playground in Brooklyn.

News outlets report the shooting happened late Saturday in the east Brooklyn neighborhood of Brownsville.

A New York City fire department spokesman said just after midnight that at least six people have been transported to local hospitals, with some in serious condition. He described the scene as "fluid."

At around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, a New York City police spokesman said 11 people had been shot, but that he couldn't confirm their conditions. No further details were provided.