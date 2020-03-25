Teenage boy charged in fatal shooting of man in Trenton

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A 14-year-old boy who fatally shot a man during an argument in New Jersey's capital city this week has been charged with murder and weapons offenses, authorities said.

The teen was arrested early Tuesday at his home in Hamilton Township, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said. He was being held at a youth detention center and his name was not released.

Trenton police found Danavan Phillips, 37, around 6:30 p.m. Monday when they responded to an alert sent through the city's gunfire detection system. The city man was taken to a hospital but died there a short time later.

No other injuries were reported in the shooting.

Authorities have not said what the teen and Phillips were arguing about or provided further details about the shooting, including what type of weapon was used.