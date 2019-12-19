Teen pleads guilty to killing K-9 officer, faces 35 years

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida teen is facing up to 35 years in prison after pleading guilty to killing a K-9 officer after a carjacking.

Jhamel Malik Paskel pleaded guilty Wednesday to kidnapping with a firearm, armed robbery, killing a police dog, possession of a firearm by a juvenile delinquent who committed a felony and aggravated fleeing.

Authorities say the masked teen stole a car last year, pointed a gun at the 25-year-old driver and forced her and her passenger out. Officers were able to remotely shut off the car's engine using OnStar. The teen then fled on foot.

Officer Matt Herrera and his 3-year-old dog stopped Paskel, but shots were fired and the dog was killed.

The Florida Times-Union reports Paskel could face between 15- to 35-years.