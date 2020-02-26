Teen accused of shooting North Carolina deputy pleads guilty

LILLINGTON, N.C. (AP) — A teenager accused of shooting a North Carolina sheriff's deputy two years ago pleaded guilty on Wednesday to charges stemming from the incident.

The teenager, who was 16 at the time he shot Harnett County Sgt. Eric Cook in April 2018, pleaded guilty to attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon. He was sentenced to between 13 years and 16 years in prison, news sources reported. The teen was given credit for the nearly two years he spent in jail after the shooting.

Harnett County Sheriff Wayne Coats said in 2018 time that authorities received a tip about a missing juvenile. While investigating, Cook found the juvenile, and the two got into an altercation.

Cook said he took his eyes off the teenager for a moment to call for back up, and he was shot. One bullet struck Cook in the cheekbone, and a second shot that struck his chest was stopped by a bullet-proof vest.

After 10 months and several surgeries, Cook was back on the job.