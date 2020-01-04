Teen accused in gang-related murder of SC mom, baby captured

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — A teenage suspect in the slayings of a 26-year-old South Carolina mother and her 1-year-old son was arrested Saturday in Georgia, nearly three weeks after the deaths. Two other suspects are still being sought.

Thomas Anthony Henderson, 18, is charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of Mel’isha Jackson and her son, Elijah, news outlets reported. The mother and son were shot to death Dec. 17 at an apartment complex in Graniteville, South Carolina, in Aiken County.

Henderson was arrested at a home in Augusta, Georgia, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Department said. He will be held at the Richmond County Jail pending an extradition hearing. Henderson was charged with two counts of murder and additional charges may be forthcoming. It was unknown if he has an attorney.

“The joint efforts by law enforcement agencies in the CSRA made this arrest possible,” Aiken County Sheriff Michael Hunt said in a statement. “We cannot thank them enough, as well as those citizens who were courageous by providing information that assisted law enforcement officers with this murder investigation.”

Aiken County officials have said Jackson and her son were not the intended targets of the shooting, which is believed to be gang-related.

Officials are still seeking two other suspects in the killings.