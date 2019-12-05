Teacher dies in hit-and-run after staff Christmas party

ORLAND PARK, Ill. (AP) — A vehicle struck two teachers leaving a Christmas party at a suburban Chicago restaurant, killing one in a hit-and-run incident, police said.

The teachers from St. Michael School in Orland Park had attended a staff party at Square Celt Ale House in Orland Park.

“We've lost our own and it's a very hard thing for us. ... It's hit our entire parish very hard,” principal Paul Smith said.

The teacher who died was Rone Leja, 61, who taught technology. Another teacher, Elizabeth Kosteck, 54, was treated and released from a hospital.

No arrests have been made, but Orland Park police have a blunt message for the driver: “We will find you."

Anyone with information can call (708) 349-4111.